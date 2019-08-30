ViPlus Dairy company honoured for exporting achievement





BUSINESS EXCELLENCE: (L-R) Senior operators Leigh Dadsiey and Trish Cartledge, production manager Darren Piasente and new logistics manager Peter Largren are part of a growing and successful team at Toora’s ViPlus Dairy factory.

TOORA’S ViPlus Dairy has been recognised for its outstanding contribution to Victorian agriculture at the Food and Fibre 2019 Agribusiness awards.

ViPlus was awarded the Excellence in Exporting award and was a finalist in the food manufacturing category.

These achievements highlight the successful expansion of the Toora facility, as well as its value to the Victorian agricultural industry through greater access to global consumer markets.

The inaugural Agribusiness Awards Gala Dinner was held at Sale.

“ViPlus and staff are delighted to receive this award as recognition for our commitment to the Australian dairy industry as a whole, both for job creation initiatives, as well as the support for the Victorian dairy community as we all endeavour to continue to improve outcomes for all stakeholders,” ViPlus Dairy CEO Jon McNaught said.

ViPlus Dairy was one of the first companies in Australia to receive approval to distribute its products across 26 provinces throughout China.

The company now employs around 100 people across South East Gippsland – a 100 percent increase from 12 months ago – as well as a further 20 people at its headquarters in Clayton.

ViPlus Dairy continues to embark grow across the Middle East and other countries, in addition to new projects to start in the sub-continent this year.

Recently the company received approval for a variety of nutritional milk powder products under the ViPlus brand in the United Arab Emirates, Vietnam and Singapore, among other markets.

ViPlus aims to export to 16 countries by the end of 2019.

Leongatha South’s Tim Jelbart from Jelbart Dairy was also announced as a finalist during the awards in the Young Agribusiness Leader category.