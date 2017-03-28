Vision Australia thanks Rose Show

THE volunteers behind the Leongatha Rose Spectacular from 1970 to 2016 have been thanked by Vision Australia.

Regional manager for Gippsland, Beryl Raufer, thanked the 12 current and former members of the rose show committee recently.

Last year, the committee’s diminishing and aging members were forced to choose between full scale fundraising and saving the prestigious show.

By moving under the umbrella of Leongatha Horticultural Society, the Rose Show Committee is able to proceed with a scaled-back, new look show, while continuing to support Vision Australia’s efforts.

The 46th rose spectacular will be held this year on November 10-11.

Horticultural society president Sue Thompson confirmed Vision Australia will have its own presence at the show.

“But they will organise and staff their own sales table and raffles. We’ll work closely with Beryl on ways to help their efforts while cutting back on the workload of our own volunteers,” she said.

Joan Michael, who has run the sales table and raffles for many years, said many local people depend on the Vision Australia sales table for large-type calendars, reading and other aids and information about services.

Ms Raufer outlined some services. Vision Australia is developing more ways to help a rapidly growing population of retirement age people in southern and eastern Gippsland – a group that will need increased services.

“Vision Australia can’t cure, but it can help maximise what people with sight problems can manage for themselves,” she said.

“Being aware of the range of things that we can help with is the key. People don’t need to struggle.”

For more information about Vision Australia, ring 1300 84 74 66, go online to www.visionaustralia.org, email info@visionustralia.org or call the Warragul centre on 5623 0100.