Volunteers back Red Cross

AN information session for the Red Cross Emergency Services was held in Leongatha on Sunday afternoon.

With volunteer members of the organisation choosing to retire, the Red Cross is working hard to build up numbers in the local area.

Recruitment campaigns have been held in the South Gippsland, Bass Coast, Latrobe, Baw Baw and East Gippsland shires.

The Leongatha session was held at the Leongatha CFA station. Members of the Red Cross addressed people about how to prepare for a disaster, registering displaced evacuees and provide emotional support for those affected by disaster.

“We don’t have a lot of big emergencies here, but we like to be prepared in case something happens,” Red Cross’ Helene Hayes said.

“That way, we don’t always need to rely on calling people out from all over the place because we don’t have enough volunteers.”

Ms Hayes said the Leongatha CFA had provided excellent support for the Red Cross and a training day will be held at the station in June.

The session was held for a couple of hours on Sunday afternoon, attended by several people who already had a background in volunteering.