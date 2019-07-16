Volunteers deliver tourism gold

TOURISM HOTSPOT: (L) Shirley Reeves from Korumburra, Jan Burne from Leongatha and Meeniyan’s Dorothy Potter, and other volunteers, provide insightful tourism advice.

WHEREVER you wander, sourcing information from locals will always reveal hidden spots and gems that online sites just can’t provide.

This is especially true of South Gippsland and there is fantastic tourism information available in Leongatha.

Don’t let the name deter you: South Gippsland Citizens Advice Bureau provides free, quality tourism information, seven days a week.

And it’s an absolute tourist goldmine with a wealth of local knowledge on everything you could want to know, all complemented by warm, smiling volunteers eager to assist with your travel queries.

While the South Gippsland Shire Council funded information centre at Coal Creek, Korumburra, may be temporarily closed for the winter, this volunteer led organisation in Leongatha is going strong.

“The bureau has been supporting local tourism since 2002 with a large collection of Prom Country and Destination Gippsland brochures, now known as Inspired Gippsland,” the bureau’s Shirley Reeves said.

“We also have other brochures covering South Gippsland and surrounds showcasing the beautiful beaches, walks, wineries and national parks.”

A computer, internet access and assistance in using the Prom Country website and app are available to travellers.

From rainy days to cafes, art, things to do with the children in winter, op shops, national parks and everything in between, volunteers will let you in all on the area’s must visits.

“Unfortunately it seems a lot of locals don’t know we are here and offer this service, but we do get a lot of travellers wandering through,” bureau president Jenny Draper said.

When council announced the winter closure of their Coal Creek information centre, it directed travellers to its centre at Foster.

Many locals pointed out on The Star’s social how nonsensical this recommendation was for the majority of holidaymakers.

“Most of the tourism that comes through goes to Wilsons Prom, so they don’t go through Foster. They turn off at Meeniyan,” Ms Draper said.

“There is no need to travel to Foster if it is out of your way.

“Please come and visit us. There may be more information than you realise to assist in your trips, holidays and recommendations to friends who visit the area.”