Volunteers thanked for magnificent reserve

LEONGATHA’S proud sporting history starts with its exemplary sports hub.

The Leongatha Recreation Reserve has been well maintained by its committee of volunteers for many years and services an abundance of sport and community groups.

These clubs include the tennis, croquet, football, cricket, table tennis, golf, small bore, little athletics, umpires association, netball, basketball, swimming, cycling and the Historical Car Club.

The recreation reserve is home to South Gippsland SPLASH, which features an indoor pool and stadium.

On top of this, a skate park was developed in 2016 and continues to be well used. The recreation reserve is also the home of Leongatha’s Avenue of Honour.

The reserve is well used for its park and barbecue facility, and is frequented by walkers and joggers.

Major events have also been held at the reserve, including the Rotary Show ‘N’ Shine, the circus and school sporting events.

The Leongatha Recreation Reserve is unique. According to Leongatha Recreation Reserve committee chair Mr Glenn Wright, there’s only one other reserve like it in Victoria.

“It’s important for the community to have a facility like this and that it is kept in good repair. It reflects on the town’s pride when people come in to visit and see our excellent facilities,” he said.

The recreation reserve is in fantastic condition thanks to the hours put in by volunteers and the respective clubs.

Volunteers play a huge role in the upkeep of the recreation reserve. Mr Wright acknowledged the work of

Leongatha’s Kevin Thorn, who has taken on the role of curator and has done a magnificent job.

The committee is also grateful to South Gippsland Shire Council and the State Government for contributing to the facility’s maintenance.

“We have been fortunate in the last few years to receive some government grants,” Mr Wright said.

“We coordinated with the shire to seal the roadway on the top end – which has made a huge difference – as well as some kerb and channel works. We spent around $1 million. The committee contributed $150,000, council contributed a similar amount and the rest was covered by government grants.”

The recreation reserve is growing with the latest addition of Leongatha Football Netball Club’s outdoor netball courts.

Leongatha and District Netball Association also secured funding recently to bring its courts up to standard.

Mr Wright said the netball redevelopments would allow Leongatha to host more finals and championships.

Next on the committee’s list of improvements is to give the grandstand a revamp and improve the parking near the netball courts and velodrome.

“The grandstand has a lot of historical significance but it still needs to be maintained. We will be applying for grants to give it a bit of a face lift,” Mr Wright said.

“Our top priority is the car parking situation and we are planning future road works. Otherwise, we will continue to work on the upkeep to maintain the reserve’s pristine condition.”

The Leongatha Recreation Reserve welcomes all and has something for everyone.

“Woorayl Golf Club is going extremely well and offers a nice course. We have a turf wicket for our cricketers and groups have been known to use the buildings on site,” Mr Wright said

Currently, the Leongatha Men’s Shed is looking for a suitable site to build its new home. This will go before the recreation reserve committee.

Mr Wright said all clubs and groups do an excellent job to help the committee and maintain the reserve.

“Each group pays a rent of some description. These funds go back to the recreation committee so when projects arise, we have the funds to address them,” he said.

At the moment, works are underway to repair the Pioneer Memorial Gates.

The Leongatha Recreation Reserve Committee held its annual general meeting on Monday, November 12.