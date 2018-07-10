Tuesday, July 10th, 2018 | Posted by

Vote to shape Wonthaggi’s town square

WHAT elements should revitalise Wonthaggi?
Wonthaggi is growing into a regional centre, and the Woni Proud project aims to develop infrastructure to meet new demands.
A ‘Wonthaggi Town Square Concept’ Facebook page has been launched with the aim to revamp Apex Park.
There has been a huge response from people wanting to see a playground built in the park.
The page features an online poll to narrow down the type of playground that should be constructed, which is still open for votes.
The poll was created on June 7, and has received 288 responses.
Thirty per cent of respondents – the majority – have voted for a nature based playground, and a further 20 per cent preferred to see a sensory playground.
An all abilities playground, a recycled materials playground and equipment to combat childhood obesity also received votes.
Most respondents were interested in playgrounds that required balance and climbing elements, instilling a sense of adventure in young children.
Many have also shared other ideas about the future of the town square.
Some of these ideas include an electric barbecue, seating with year round weather protection, solar lighting, garden beds and ornamental trees, pathways, information signage, and bike parking.
It has also been suggested that infrastructure in this area should reflect Wonthaggi’s mining history.
