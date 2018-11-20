Voters have their say

GIPPSLAND South is likely to see The Nationals’ MP Danny O’Brien re-elected in this Saturday’s state election, but the contest for Bass will be tighter.

The State Government has splashed funding commitments in Bass in a bid to wrest the seat from the Liberals’ Brian Paynter, who holds the seat by a margin of 4.6 percent, while offering nothing specific for Gippsland South.

That contrasts to The Nationals’ pledge to build a new primary school at Foster, new fire stations at Mirboo North and Foster and stage two of the redevelopment of Korumburra Secondary College, and to develop a transport plan for South Gippsland. The party also wants to decentralise the state to benefit such towns as Korumburra, Leongatha and Foster.

Mr O’Brien said he takes nothing for granted about the election despite holding the seat by a margin of 15.7 percent.

“I’m proud to have announced specific commitments to Gippsland South totalling more than $55 million, including new fire stations for Mirboo North, Foster and Yarram and school projects like the $6 million commitment to finish Korumburra Secondary College and $2.5 million to rebuild Foster Primary School,” he said.

“By contrast, my opponents have made zero commitments to the electorate.”

Labor candidate Denise Ryan said Mr O’Brien’s support of native forest logging would cost him votes in Mirboo North where controversial logging is planned, but she would not comment about her stance on whether the Mirboo North forest should be saved or logged.

Nor could Ms Ryan state what public transport improvements South Gippsland needed, nor whether she supported the return of train services.

As for Labor announcing her as its candidate just six weeks out from the election, Ms Ryan said, “It’s been such a strong Nationals area for such a long time.”

“Certainly we want to create a more marginal seat here,” she said.

Last Friday, the government made a grab for more Labor votes by promising to ban fracking for coal seal gas forever in Victoria. A re-elected government would enshrine its legislated ban on fracking in the Constitution of Victoria to protect prime agricultural land for good.

The news delighted Coal and Gas Free Mirboo North, with a spokesperson saying, “The people in South Gippsland will be delighted to see their region valued and protected in the constitution.”

Although the Australian Greens candidate Ian Onley has not had a major presence in the electorate, he may still take advantage of anti-logging sentiment in Mirboo North. It is unlikely he could achieve a shift of about 15.7 percent in his favour to win.

Despite no specific funding for Gippsland South, Labor has committed $115m for a new Wonthaggi Hospital in Bass and the Liberals have made similar multi-million dollar commitments.

Labor also announced on Friday it would create a new coastal park from Inverloch to San Remo, to be known as the Bunurong Coastal Park. This would link the existing Bunurong Marine Park and Bunurong Coastal Reserve, Punchbowl Reserve and the Kilcunda-Harmers Haven Coastal Reserve along 40 kilometres of coastline.

The $19.6 million plan will extend the George Bass Coastal Walk, making it possible to walk from San Remo to Inverloch and open the area up to campers for the first time.

Labor candidate for Bass Jordan Crugnale said, “So many members of the community have talked about our great natural environment. I’m so excited to see Labor commit to establishing the Bunurong Coastal Park.”

Mr Paynter said he had been a “strong, committed and authentic voice” for constituents.

“I’ve been instrumental in delivering all the major projects on which I campaigned in 2014,” he said.

Mr Paynter believed a change in government was possible.

“People have questioned the honesty and integrity of the current government as a result of the systemic rorting and disrespect shown to our CFA volunteers,” he said.

“Crime in the suburbs is a growing problem, as is the lack of a plan to tackle congestion and our population growth.”

Voters have been seizing the chance to vote early by attending early voting centres at Leongatha and Wonthaggi.