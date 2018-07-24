Walkathon launch success

RECIPIENTS from Mary MacKillop Catholic Regional College’s annual walkathon $20,000 fundraising pool were announced at the school’s Walkathon launch last Wednesday.

Five organisations and a family in the community will receive the funds at the end of this year as part of the school’s major social justice fundraiser.

The recipients are selected by the school’s Justice Committee which includes nine students and the school’s deputy principal John Ryan.

Since its inception almost 20 years ago, the school’s Walkathon has raised $248,000 for various organisations in the community.

Justice captain Emma Carlisle said the big motivator for her involvement was to support everyone in the community.

“We have criteria that guides our decision and it is rewarding to see the organisations receiving much needed funds,” she said.

“But there is a lot of fulfilment for us being involved and the gratitude goes both ways.

“We get educational opportunities from being in touch with many community organisations and people in need in the community. From them we learn things we haven’t experienced.”

For the first time, two organisations supporting people living with disabilities were supported, with Access For All Abilities and We Help Ourselves Group receiving $6000 each.

A Swaziland based charity with close ties to Gippsland, Possible Dreams International will receive $3000 and both the Mary MacKillop Fund and Trinity Families receiving $1500 each.

A local family will also receive financial support to assist them through the recovery from severe and traumatic injuries sustained in a car accident.