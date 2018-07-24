Tuesday, July 24th, 2018 | Posted by

Walkathon launch success

RECIPIENTS from Mary MacKillop Catholic Regional College’s annual walkathon $20,000 fundraising pool were announced at the school’s Walkathon launch last Wednesday.
Five organisations and a family in the community will receive the funds at the end of this year as part of the school’s major social justice fundraiser.
The recipients are selected by the school’s Justice Committee which includes nine students and the school’s deputy principal John Ryan.
Since its inception almost 20 years ago, the school’s Walkathon has raised $248,000 for various organisations in the community.
Justice captain Emma Carlisle said the big motivator for her involvement was to support everyone in the community.
“We have criteria that guides our decision and it is rewarding to see the organisations receiving much needed funds,” she said.
“But there is a lot of fulfilment for us being involved and the gratitude goes both ways.
“We get educational opportunities from being in touch with many community organisations and people in need in the community. From them we learn things we haven’t experienced.”
For the first time, two organisations supporting people living with disabilities were supported, with Access For All Abilities and We Help Ourselves Group receiving $6000 each.
A Swaziland based charity with close ties to Gippsland, Possible Dreams International will receive $3000 and both the Mary MacKillop Fund and Trinity Families receiving $1500 each.
A local family will also receive financial support to assist them through the recovery from severe and traumatic injuries sustained in a car accident.

Funds pledged: from left, Walkathon fund recipients Anna Riccardi, Asiel Adan Sanchez, Debbi Long, Nancy Pattinson, Helen Barnes and Colin Coomber and Justice Committee students, front, from left, Olivia Trease, Belinda Denbrok and Kate Brennan, and back, from left, Emma Carlisle, Lauren Bobe and Molly Clark.

Short URL: http://thestar.com.au/?p=25490

Posted by on Jul 24 2018. Filed under Community. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Share It

Archives

Recently Commented

  • tomcummings: The harm caused in our communities by poker machines is well known and well understood, yet the...
  • gigamax1: Ok , so now Wonthaggi SLSC is going to want the same funding. These clubs are within 1 kilometre of each...
  • 01jk: Just wondering what sort of chicken do little warriors eat? Straight from their own coop? Or those which...
  • juliec: I hope the community can change the plan to log state forest in the Strzeleckis. The Strzelecki forests are...
  • russell: As usual Vicroads ignore their own guidelines… This from their own “Road Guide Notes”...

Recently Added