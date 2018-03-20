Walkers raise the bar

THE South Gippsland Relay for Life had reached 75 percent of its fundraising goal before the event even got underway at the Korumburra Showgrounds on Saturday afternoon.

With 20 teams and nearly 300 participants registered to take part in the relay, event coordinator Jo Walster from Cancer Council Victoria was positive the organisers would reach their target of $40,000.

This was the first year the relay had been held in Korumburra, after being held in Fish Creek for the past three years.

“We try to move it around to different towns in the region in three year blocks,” Ms Walster said.

“Fish Creek did really well last year, raising around $72,000.”

Korumburra’s Bill Rodda chaired the volunteer event planning team for this year’s event.

Ms Walster said all of the money raised at Relay for Life events held in Victoria, stays in Victoria.

She said a lot of the services Cancer Council provides are available in the area.

“The money raised at Relay for Life events is used for research, support and prevention,” she said.

The first lap of the event, which began at around 4.15pm on Saturday, was reserved for cancer survivors and their carers, before other relayers were invited to join in from the second lap.

The relay lasted for 18 hours and was wrapped up with a closing ceremony at 10am on Sunday morning.

Raffle winners: Bunnings voucher, Margaret of Inverloch; Coles vouchers, Jordan of Melbourne; Aldi gazebo, Margaret of Wonthaggi; Target esky, Peter of Inverloch; Vortex towel, Sue of Kongwak; Betta Electrical, Don of Melbourne; glasses set, Simon of Mount Martha; and Totally Workwear aprons, Kev and Lesley of Lara. Thank you to prize donors and the public’s support.