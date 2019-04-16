Walkerville drug raid nets three on possesion and gun charges

THREE men have been charged with drug and other offences after a commercial quantity of cannabis was seized during a drug raid by police at Walkerville yesterday.

Those arrested were two Walkerville men aged 45 and 34, and a Brunswick man, 50.

The 45 year old was charged with trafficking and possessing a commercial quantity of cannabis, along with other drug and firearm offences. He has been remanded to appear in Latrobe Valley Magistrates’ Court today (Tuesday).

The 34 year old was charged with trafficking and possessing a commercial quantity of cannabis, along with other drug and firearm offences and also remanded to appear in Latrobe Valley Magistrates’ Court today.

The 50 year old has been charged with possess drugs and was bailed to appear in Korumburra Magistrates’ Court on June 20.

The firearms offences related to possessing an unregistered firearm and possessing a firearm without a licence, but police were unable to confirm which charges applied to which man.

Bass Coast Crime Investigation Unit detectives executed the drug warrant at an address at Walkerville Road just after 8am.

They found a large quantity of dried cannabis and an external crop growing in bush on the property. The plants were mature and the commercial operation was on a smaller scale, police said.

Police acted as a result of information.

The raid involved four detectives from Bass Coast CIU and six police from the Morwell Regional Response Unit. A police helicopter provided aerial surveillance to investigate the extent of the crop.

Police said the raid ran smoothly, with no resistance from the men arrested.