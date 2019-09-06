Friday, September 6th, 2019 | Posted by

Watch for bladder stones in livestock

AS producers have been supplementary feeding for some time, it is worth highlighting several related animal health issues that may develop.

One of those issues is urolithiasis due to bladder stones.

Bladder stones form as a result of minerals in livestock’s urine, forming crystals that grow to become stones.

Bladder stones may either pass in the urine or remain in the bladder, where they are not an issue.

It is when they become stuck in the urethra and cause a blockage that they become a problem as the animal cannot urinate.

This condition is known as urolithiasis, which is mainly seen in wethers and feeder steers.

Initial symptoms of urolithiasis include restlessness and noticeable anxiousness as the animal tries to urinate.

A swelling is often seen around the pizzle. In final stages, the animal may die due to the toxic effects of not being able to urinate.

Urolithiasis is particularly seen in animals fed primarily with grain rations. This is because grain is relatively high in phosphate but low in calcium.

This imbalance predisposes the production of phosphate-rich stones.

When feeding grain, the most effective way of preventing urolithiasis is to add calcium in the form of ground limestone.

In addition, it is important to ensure that ample water is available to prevent dehydration.

For further information please contact your local veterinarian or Agriculture Victoria veterinary officer or animal health officer.

Short URL: http://thestar.com.au/?p=29945

Posted by on Sep 6 2019. Filed under Rural News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Share It

Archives

Recently Commented

  • wstaton: I guess it means he will not be able to attend any council meetings saving us ratepayers his claims for...
  • rojo: Awesome work Lynette
  • vbresident: I read Ms Page’s offering and nearly choked laughing. We have a property on the second estate in...
  • brad: Hi Robbie. Would you like your comments to run as a letter to the editor too? If so, we just need your full...
  • robbiemc: The local council should not be wasting ratepayers money to build a rail trail. And more to the point there...

Recently Added