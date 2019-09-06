Watch for bladder stones in livestock

AS producers have been supplementary feeding for some time, it is worth highlighting several related animal health issues that may develop.

One of those issues is urolithiasis due to bladder stones.

Bladder stones form as a result of minerals in livestock’s urine, forming crystals that grow to become stones.

Bladder stones may either pass in the urine or remain in the bladder, where they are not an issue.

It is when they become stuck in the urethra and cause a blockage that they become a problem as the animal cannot urinate.

This condition is known as urolithiasis, which is mainly seen in wethers and feeder steers.

Initial symptoms of urolithiasis include restlessness and noticeable anxiousness as the animal tries to urinate.

A swelling is often seen around the pizzle. In final stages, the animal may die due to the toxic effects of not being able to urinate.

Urolithiasis is particularly seen in animals fed primarily with grain rations. This is because grain is relatively high in phosphate but low in calcium.

This imbalance predisposes the production of phosphate-rich stones.

When feeding grain, the most effective way of preventing urolithiasis is to add calcium in the form of ground limestone.

In addition, it is important to ensure that ample water is available to prevent dehydration.

For further information please contact your local veterinarian or Agriculture Victoria veterinary officer or animal health officer.