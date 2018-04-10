Tuesday, April 10th, 2018 | Posted by

Weather shines on memorial ride

THE 11th annual John Sauvarin Memorial Ride was held at the Koonwarra Recreation Reserve on Sunday, an event organised by Tony Smith from the Leongatha Cycling Club.
Mr Smith said the event not only honours the memory of friend and club member John, but also acts as a fundraiser for the Heart Foundation.
“Participants vary from those who knew John, to those who want to be involved in the social activity and exercise and those who like to support the Heart Foundation,” he said.
Around 50 people participated on the day, either cycling around 30 kilometres along the road or 16 kilometres along the Great Southern Rail Trail, while some walked around six kilometres along the trail as well.
Mr Smith said the event usually raises around $400 for the Heart Foundation.

Worthy cause: bike riders and walkers gathered at the Koonwarra Recreation Reserve on Sunday, for the 11th annual John Sauvarin Memorial Ride, organised by Tony Smith from the Leongatha Cycling Club.

Short URL: http://thestar.com.au/?p=24679

Posted by on Apr 10 2018. Filed under Sport. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Share It

Archives

Recently Commented

  • tomcummings: The harm caused in our communities by poker machines is well known and well understood, yet the...
  • gigamax1: Ok , so now Wonthaggi SLSC is going to want the same funding. These clubs are within 1 kilometre of each...
  • 01jk: Just wondering what sort of chicken do little warriors eat? Straight from their own coop? Or those which...
  • juliec: I hope the community can change the plan to log state forest in the Strzeleckis. The Strzelecki forests are...
  • russell: As usual Vicroads ignore their own guidelines… This from their own “Road Guide Notes”...

Recently Added