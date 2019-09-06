Friday, September 6th, 2019 | Posted by

Website tackles serrated tussock

RESOURCES to help farmers manage serrated tussock are now just a click away thanks to a major upgrade of the Victorian Serrated Tussock Working Party’s website.

The website has been completely overhauled and includes the addition of a new video gallery, information notes and the latest research.

The working party has also developed new online videos and case studies for landholders to learn more about the noxious weed.

Serrated tussock (Nassella trichotoma) is a South American grass which can quickly invade and degrade native grasslands and pastures.

It is regarded as one of the worst weeds in Australia because of its invasiveness, potential for spread and economic and environmental impacts.

The website also features notes on best practice management for serrated tussock, photo libraries, identification guides, current party projects and reports.

Visit www.serratedtussock.com to view the website upgrades.

