Welshpool’s garden grows

STUDENTS at Welshpool and District Primary School students were busy right up until the end of term recently.
From reading, to practising for the upcoming athletics carnival, there was plenty to do right up until the final bell.
The school will send students in grades 3 to 6 to the Foster Secondary College on April 27, to complete in the Corner Inlet district athletics.
There, they will compete against students from Foster, Fish Creek, Tarwin Valley, Toora and Tarwin Lower primary schools.
The school reported a terrific first term in the garden, with the students growing corn, tomatoes and zucchinis.
They grew some great produce, which was sold fresh as well as in chutneys and preserves.
The money raised through the sale of the produce will go towards building a new run for the school’s chickens.
During the last week of term, the senior class used school grown Granny Smith apples to make apple crumble, which the whole school enjoyed for afternoon tea with ice cream.

Reading buddies: Welshpool and District Primary School students Dylan and Leila were having fun reading to each other as part of the school’s reading program recently.

