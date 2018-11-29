Thursday, November 29th, 2018 | Posted by

Welshpool’s garden tops Victoria

WELSHPOOL and District Primary School has won a state-wide gardening award.

The school won the Best School Garden Exhibiting Biodiversity Award, presented at the Victorian School Garden Awards at the Royal Botanic Gardens in Melbourne on November 15.

Nominated for their bush tucker garden development project which began 12 months ago, the school received a $1000 nursery voucher as a prize from Paul Boland, the chairman of the Nursery and Garden Industry of Victoria (NGIV).

The school would like to thank VSGA and NGIV and their wonderful students, teachers, parents and community volunteers who helped to develop and maintain the school garden.

 


Grinning winners: from left, accepting Welshpool and District Primary School’s gardening award were school captain Katelyn Doran, Paul Boland, chairman of the Nursery and Garden Industry of Victoria, teacher Sophie Callcott and school captain Cara Demaria.

Short URL: http://thestar.com.au/?p=26777

Posted by on Nov 29 2018. Filed under Community. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Share It

Archives

Recently Commented

  • brad: Hi Robbie. Would you like your comments to run as a letter to the editor too? If so, we just need your full...
  • robbiemc: The local council should not be wasting ratepayers money to build a rail trail. And more to the point there...
  • tomcummings: The harm caused in our communities by poker machines is well known and well understood, yet the...
  • gigamax1: Ok , so now Wonthaggi SLSC is going to want the same funding. These clubs are within 1 kilometre of each...
  • 01jk: Just wondering what sort of chicken do little warriors eat? Straight from their own coop? Or those which...

Recently Added