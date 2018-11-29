Posted by brad

Welshpool’s garden tops Victoria

WELSHPOOL and District Primary School has won a state-wide gardening award.

The school won the Best School Garden Exhibiting Biodiversity Award, presented at the Victorian School Garden Awards at the Royal Botanic Gardens in Melbourne on November 15.

Nominated for their bush tucker garden development project which began 12 months ago, the school received a $1000 nursery voucher as a prize from Paul Boland, the chairman of the Nursery and Garden Industry of Victoria (NGIV).

The school would like to thank VSGA and NGIV and their wonderful students, teachers, parents and community volunteers who helped to develop and maintain the school garden.