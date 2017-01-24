Wet weather no deterrent

COLD, wind and rain did not stop the Bass Coast Summer Agricultural Show from drawing a huge crowd, held at the Wonthaggi Showgrounds recently.

Bass Coast Summer Agricultural Show Secretary Rosemary Loughnan said it was a good show, with a massive combined effort and the only enemy was the weather.

“Cold, wet and wind can hurt us the same way as the heat can,” she said.

Show goers were not stopped, regardless of the poor weather.

“We just have to suck it up and hope that is doesn’t happen again,” she said.

Although Saturday’s weather affected the show, Sunday proved that there was an outstanding attendance.

“There was a few highlights, the fact that dog fly ball ran all day with a constant crowd and the wood cop was outstanding with a couple of world champions participating,” she said.

“We had a lot of action events such as the horses, wood chop and entertainers and that is what draws a crowd,”

“The pavilion was beautiful, with over 500 photographs entered into the photography competition,”

Photographer Jennifer Conn won first place for the best exhibit and aggregate in the competition.

Unfortunately the cattle events were cancelled.

“There wasn’t a lot of interest with the cattle this year,”

The Bass Coast Summer Agricultural Show will be back next year on January 13.

“We’re already making plans for new things for next year’s show.” said Ms Loughnan.