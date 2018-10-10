Posted by brad

Where can you recycle silage wrap?

THE Poowong and District Landcare Group reminds farmers to dispose of their silage wrap responsibly.

Some may not realise silage wrap is a recyclable product and must not be burned or buried – EPA fines apply. If it is dumped in waste skips, it ends up in landfill.

You need to shake the wrap free from debris, bundle it up and either put it into Plasbac bags available from MG Trading Korumburra and Leongatha, or use the bulka bags that many on-farm products come in. Net, twine rope and the like are not acceptable.

Your local feed store and farmers’ suppliers can get Plasbac bags for you, supplied by Tapex.

Silage wrap presented correctly is accepted at the following transfer stations: Koonwarra, Foster, Drouin, Lardner, Trafalgar, Neerim South and Erica.

This material is recycled in Melbourne and is the primary ingredient in timber replacement products.

Landcare is aware an immense amount of plastic product is used on-farm – can’t be avoided realistically. Let us all make a concerted effort to recycle as much as possible.