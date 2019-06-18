Posted by brad

Why I quit

Former South Gippsland Shire councillor Aaron Brown with his wife Sari and daughter Tessa, born on June 10.



THE sixth councillor to resign from South Gippsland Shire Council lacks hope for the region’s future should the current council continue to govern.

Former councillor Aaron Brown resigned from council effective last Wednesday, citing his unwillingness to be part of a council with a “toxic culture”.

His resignation came just two days after the birth of his first child, a daughter named Tessa – an occasion he said made his decision to quit easier.

Mr Brown said he would remain unconvinced council is governing in the community’s best interests if the Victorian Local Government Minister Adem Somyurek allowed council to remain in office.

“I would be concerned about their decision-making processes and the governance issues, but also how council’s resources are being used,” he said.

The Commission of Inquiry was due to report to the minister by last Thursday.

Council’s future could now be determined by the Victorian Parliament.

Mr Brown quit as he claimed council was unwilling to follow proper governance procedures, embrace all councillors’ opinions and respect all councillors.

He said council rejected professional advice that the process it followed to appoint an acting CEO was inappropriate, given it had received a show-cause notice from the minister.

He did not agree with a possible three per cent rate cut, which he said would strip the shire of $18.5 million of revenue over the 15 year budget projections by diluting the compounding revenue base.

Mr Brown rejected the claim by mayor Cr Don Hill that Mr Brown’s resignation was timed to inflict the maximum damage on council, while the commission was investigating.

“For the mayor to say it was political and based on the commission’s report, I think is disingenuous of him,” he said.

Mr Brown said being a councillor was “one of the best things I could have ever done”.

His wife Sari lamented seeing her husband’s initial enthusiasm for the role progressively dwindle.

“It just got to the point where it was hard to see what input and value Aaron could add,” she said.

Mr Brown will now focus on beef and sheep farming, and his family.

He has not ruled out a future tilt at council or even state parliament.

He has previously contested Liberals’ preselection for the state of Bass. His father Alan Brown was a former minister in the Victorian Government.

“You never know what opportunities life throws at you,” he said.

“I got married last year and we have got a new baby. I just have to make sure their needs are looked after as well.”

Mayor defends council

Mayor Cr Don Hill has rejected the claim by outgoing councillor Aaron Brown that council’s decision to consider a three percent rate reduction was a last minute decision.

Cr Hill said it was approved by council three years ago and recently supported by a public petition with more than 340 signatures.

“The consequence to have a zero rate rise as a one off rate reduction for the 2019-20 year will remove $1 million only from the 2019-2020 budget in the coming year,” he said.

“Over the next 15 years council will be collecting over $800 million in rates revenue from the ratepayer.

“The one off reduction in annual rate rises this year will hardly make a dint in that total.”

The mayor said the processes council followed around the acting CEO were proper and said Mr Brown’s absences from council meetings left him out of step with council decisions.

“The behaviour of the remaining councillors is not dysfunctional and Cr Brown not agreeing with a council decision does not make the outcome or the decision making process dysfunctional either,” the mayor said.