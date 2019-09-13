Wildlife inspires Emily Koenders’ spring exhibition



CREATIVE TYPE: Artist Emily Koenders and her son Matisse welcome visitors to her latest exhibition.

AFTER such a long cold winter, spring is finally here and so is Emily Koenders’ art exhibition, Wings to Fly.

The show is being held from September 13 to October 7, and is open Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday from 11am to 5pm.

Spring-time is a special time of year at her hilltop paradise, where the beautiful gardens burst forth with new life and colour, as guests meander through the Maple Avenue and admire the fountains and old-world statuary that add grace and charm to the scene.

The special exhibitions Emily holds at the art gallery and studio leave visitors amazed.

Exquisite wildlife paintings are surrounded by breathtaking architecture, all framed by the stunning vista of the Strzelecki Ranges reaching all the way to Wilsons Promontory.

Many of the birds she paints reside in her own garden, from scarlet robins and blue wrens to red browed finches, not to mention the majestic raptors such as peregrine falcons and wedge-tailed eagles circling overhead.

Emily’s art career started at only 14 years of age when she decided her life’s calling was to be an artist, claiming she was “born on a palette”.

Amazingly many years later, a discovery was made which connected her to the famous Dutch Master, Vincent van Gogh. Knowing she is related to the brilliant painter has inspired her to work with even greater passion and depth, and in part, it has answered a yearning she has had for where her gift originated.

Emily’s artworks are an achievement from more than 25 years of study.

Her most recent paintings have been executed with such intricacy, giving sympathy to every detail that resides in nature. “Nature is perfection and to capture that magic, even to give those who view my work a glimpse at it, is what I wish to achieve,” Emily said.

Her artworks are executed in gouache and watercolour, mediums which she believes are the most effective for capturing the detail in her realistic depictions of nature.

Emily’s travels have taken her to studying art in the great galleries across Europe.

She has had amazing wildlife encounters throughout the world, which have included feeding a Sumatran tiger a bottle of milk, giraffes, bears, and playing with cheetahs.

Emily has won many awards, including at Victor Harbour, South Australia, Leongatha, Korumburra, Bayswater, Bellarine Peninsula, and Chirnside Park art shows.

Her work is highly sought after and is in both private and corporate collections in Australia and overseas, and many noted clients are proud to call her work theirs.

Emily also paints commissions.

Special requests of your own can become immortalised in a beautiful painting, an heirloom in your family, for many generations to enjoy.

The Emily Koenders Art Gallery is located on the Ruby-Fairbank Road and can be approached either from the South Gippsland Highway at the large brown tourist signs (Ruby turn off) or alternatively, take the Wild Dog Valley Road (past the dairy factory towards Fairbank and Leongatha North), then left into Fairbank Road and left again at Ruby–Fairbank Road.

The gallery is the second property on the left.

For enquiries please contact Emily via Facebook, Emily Koenders Art Gallery or www.emilykoenders.com or

0421 339 575.