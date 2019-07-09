Posted by brad

Wind farm fight is on

BLOWN AWAY: Yinnar residents Louise Gilmore and Sindy Van Eede were caught unawares by the proposed wind farm.

NEW residents close to a proposed wind farm say they had no idea they were buying properties near OSMI Australia’s 53-turbine project.

Yinnar resident Sindy Van Eede, said that under the current plan three turbines would be at a distance of between 1-1.5km from her home, in the plantation forest managed by HVP Plantations. Some of the turbines will up to 250m high.

“My health, wellbeing and lifestyle will be detrimentally affected by the noise, infrasound, vibration, and shadow flicker, occurring 24 hours, seven days a week,” she said.

“As yet, I have had no consultation from HVP or OSMI to let me know about this proposed wind farm on my doorstep. Considering we’ve only recently purchased our forever home, none of this came to light through the conveyancing process.

“I’m shocked to learn of it at this late stage. Apparently the wind farm proposal from OSMI has been in the works for two years.”

The Delburn Wind Farm has been touted as a replacement to coal fired power in the Latrobe Valley, with the promise of jobs and investment.

The wind farm will border Boolarra, Yinnar, Hazelwood, Darlimurla, Delburn, Moe South, Narracan, Driffield, Coalville and Hernes Oak.

Louise Gilmore, another new Yinnar resident, said she bought a property in “this lovely peaceful town six months ago, predominantly for the view”.

“With this proposed wind farm within three kilometres from my home, my entire westerly outlook will be dominated by the wind farm,” she said.

“There is no doubt in my mind that my lifestyle investment property will decline in value and be impacted by light flicker and infrasound.

“I’m also concerned of the impact to the wildlife in the area, particularly to the wedge-tailed eagle breeding pairs residing around the proposed site.”

OSMI Australia says the wind farm will cost between $400-500 million, and will offset 980,000 tonnes of carbon per annum.

It is expected to power about 200,000 homes.

“Construction isn’t planned to commence until 2022. This phase is really about engaging early with neighbours and the local community to ensure this project is well designed and well supported,” project developer Peter Marriott said.

Victorian Planning Provisions forbid the placement of wind turbines at less than one kilometre from homes, without consent from owners.

A company spokesperson said people planning to build in vicinity of the wind farm should make contact with OSMI, so their residence can factored into the wind farm’s design.

“We have already been contacted by people with a block near Boolarra who were concerned the project may prevent them from building. We were able to reassure them that was not the case,” she said.

Additionally, OSMI will “work with the near dwelling owners to share the outcomes of the modelling and any mitigation measures available where impacts are not considered acceptable”.

Ms Van Eede and other residents have formed the Strzelecki Community Alliance. She said the group comprised 140 residents and landowners opposed to the current wind farm plan.