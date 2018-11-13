Winery hosts Oaks Day style
THE glamour and elegance of Oaks Day came to Inverloch last Thursday when Dirty Three Wines and Events by Kate hosted an afternoon of frivolity.
The event at the winery featured entertainment by Mauz and Olly of Wonthaggi (Maureen Alford and Leigh Owens), and grazing food by Lime and Co.
An intimate gathering relished the chance to socialise over glasses of sparkly, with fashions on the field, a broadcast of the Oaks Day races at Flemington and the running of a sweep.
The best dressed couple title was shared by Adam and Kristy Leys of Inverloch, and Inverloch holidaymakers Paul Howat and Mark Bodenhope from Lalor.
Holly Powell of Wonthaggi collected the best dressed lady crown with a stylish pink suit.
Men were a little shy when it came to their fashion parade.
The winery’s Marcus Satchell said, “It’s been a lot of fun with lots of young local people having a great time. We appreciate the support and people appreciate what we bring to the community, so it’s been a really great community spirit here.”
Racing attire: from left, enjoying the atmosphere of Oaks Day at Dirty Three Wines at Inverloch last Thursday were Marsha Livingstone of Leongatha, Jo MacKenzie of Pound Creek, Rachael Mullin of Inverloch and Vanessa Fennell of Leongatha.
Ladies on parade: from left, entrants in the ladies fashions on the field at Dirty Three Wines were Jo Farmer of Inverloch, Anne Murphy of Inverloch, Emma Sorensen of Inverloch, winner Holly Powell of Wonthaggi, Nat Burke of Richmond and Jess Mercer of Inverloch.
Team spirit: from left, the people behind Oaks Day at Dirty Three Wines at Inverloch last Thursday were Eva Ceretti of Dirty Three Wines, Cara Cornelissen of Lime and Co, Marcus Toomey of Lime and Co, Marcus Satchell of Dirty Three Wines, performers Maureen Alford and Leigh Owens, Lisa Sartori of Dirty Three Wines, Kate Adkins of Events by Kate, John Matthews of Berrys Creek Vineyard (Dirt One), Maddy Murray of Dirty Three Wines and Mick Adkins of Events by Kate.
Fashion sense: from left, Adam and Kristy Leys of Inverloch and Lalor’s Mark Bodenhope and Paul Howat shared the crown of best dressed couple at Oaks Day at Dirty Three Wines, Inverloch, last Thursday.
