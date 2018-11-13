Posted by brad

Winery hosts Oaks Day style

THE glamour and elegance of Oaks Day came to Inverloch last Thursday when Dirty Three Wines and Events by Kate hosted an afternoon of frivolity.

The event at the winery featured entertainment by Mauz and Olly of Wonthaggi (Maureen Alford and Leigh Owens), and grazing food by Lime and Co.

An intimate gathering relished the chance to socialise over glasses of sparkly, with fashions on the field, a broadcast of the Oaks Day races at Flemington and the running of a sweep.

The best dressed couple title was shared by Adam and Kristy Leys of Inverloch, and Inverloch holidaymakers Paul Howat and Mark Bodenhope from Lalor.

Holly Powell of Wonthaggi collected the best dressed lady crown with a stylish pink suit.

Men were a little shy when it came to their fashion parade.

The winery’s Marcus Satchell said, “It’s been a lot of fun with lots of young local people having a great time. We appreciate the support and people appreciate what we bring to the community, so it’s been a really great community spirit here.”