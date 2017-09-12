Wings in Spring unites art and nature

EMILY Koenders is hosting a magnificent art exhibition, Wings in Spring, from Saturday, September 16 through to Sunday, October 8, open daily from 11am to 5pm.

A visit to this hilltop paradise will guarantee you a memorable experience!

That spring is in the air will be abundantly clear as you meander through the avenues of maples and elms, which are on the cusp of shedding their stark winter coat, and experiencing the rejuvenation of the new season.

You will delight in the newly created French Parterre garden with its magnificent fountain and extensive hedging, as the view to Wilsons Prom stretches out before you.

Then enter the amazing working studio and art gallery which is a feast for the senses, with beautiful wildlife paintings in a breathtaking setting which has to be seen to be believed.

A slice of heaven on earth to inspire an artist throughout her journey, and many of the varieties of birds depicted in her works also call her gardens home. Eastern Spinebills, Scarlet Robins, Blue Wrens, Red browed Finches, Kookaburras and King Parrots to name but a few, not to mention the majestic raptors such as Peregrine Falcons, Nankeen Kestrels and Wedge- tailed Eagles circling overhead.

Emily’s art career commenced at only 14 years of age when she decided her life’s calling was to be an artist, claiming she was “born on a palette”. Amazingly many years later, a discovery was made which connected her to the famous Dutch Master – Vincent van Gogh – Emily is his great, great, great, great niece.

Knowing she is related to the brilliant painter has inspired her to work with even greater passion and depth and in part, it has answered a yearning she has had for where her gift originated.

Emily’s artworks are an achievement from more than 25 years of study, in which she has spent countless hours in nature. In particular, she has studied the most meticulous details of the intriguing world of ornithology and is fascinated by every speckle, fleck and splash of colour which adorns birdlife.

Emily’s style showcases her wonderful capacity to utilise light and form to create unique effects, with her works being executed in several mediums ranging from gouache and watercolour to pencil and pastel.

She seeks to elicit an emotional response from the viewer by the use of colour, atmosphere, behaviour and mood.

Emily invites you to come on a journey with her and participate in the drama of her beautifully realistic depictions of the wonders of the created world from the tiniest of birds to the largest land animals.

A quote of hers, which expresses her feelings deeply, is worth acknowledging: “Loving nature is perfection, and to capture that magic, even to give those who view my work a glimpse at it, is what I wish to achieve”.

Emily’s travels have taken her to studying art in the great galleries across Europe.

She has had amazing wildlife encounters throughout the world, which have included feeding a Sumatran tiger a bottle of milk, giraffes, bears, and playing with cheetahs.

Emily has won many awards, including Victor Harbour, South Australia, and in Victoria at Leongatha, Korumburra, Bayswater, Box Hill, Bellarine Peninsula, and Chirnside Park art shows. Her work is highly sought after, and is in both private and corporate collections here and overseas, and many noted clients are proud to call her work theirs.

Emily also paints commissions – special requests of your very own can become immortalised in a beautiful painting, an heirloom in your family, for many generations to enjoy.

The Emily Koenders Art Gallery is located on the Ruby-Fairbank Road and can be approached either from the South Gippsland Highway at the large brown tourist signs (Ruby turn off), or alternatively, take the Wild Dog Valley Road (past Murray Goulburn towards Fairbank and Leongatha North), then left into Fairbank Road and left again at Ruby–Fairbank Road.

The gallery is the second property on the left.

For enquiries please contact Emily Koenders Art Gallery, 230 Ruby–Fairbank Road, Fairbank.

Find us on Facebook: Emily Koenders Art Gallery or phone 0421 339 575.