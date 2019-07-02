Winter market warms in Venus Bay



This property, 16 Satellite Crescent, Venus Bay, with three bedrooms and two bathrooms, is a steal at $389,000.



VENUS Bay is no longer just a place where cashed-up people from Melbourne buy holiday houses.

It’s now a destination for young families too.

Real estate agent Daniel Lawrie, from Alex Scott in Venus Bay, said the market in the town “continues to remain strong, with houses and land moving steadily, even through these winter months”.

“There have been many people over the last 18 months buying property with a view to call Venus Bay and Tarwin Lower home, with more buyers hot on their heels, all saying the same thing – I need to get away from Melbourne!” he said.

“The biggest difference to the demographics of these newcomers over the past couple of years is that we are getting more and more young couples and young families moving to the area.

“This is great not only for local businesses, but also our local primary school, and many of our local volunteer organisations.

“Land has also been moving and the local builders are certainly going to be kept busy over the next couple of years.”

Daniel, who runs the Alex Scott office in partnership with his wife Sue, said that aside from “future permanent residents, these new land owners also include excited future holiday home owners, keen to spend their first summer down by the beach as soon as possible”.

“Due to this high demand and now relatively low stock levels, prices have also risen with the median house price hovering around the $330,000 mark,” he said.

“Holiday rental is also still strong, with our holiday rental arm Venus Bay Short Stays experiencing a growing number of listings and bookings, even through winter.”

At the higher end of the market, there are a number of well-appointed properties, including 54 Outlook Drive, which has a price tag of $525,000.

Available through PBE Real Estate, the three bedroom house has million dollar views at just over half the price tag.

Craftsman-built, with a 6.5 star energy rating, the double storey, coastal showpiece is primed for family entertaining or just plain chilling out.

The market in nearby Tarwin Lower is also running hot, Alex Scott Inverloch’s Marni Redmond said.

The real estate agent is selling a “fabulous and funky” home on a large allotment.

Freshly painted throughout, 54-58 Walkerville Road features lots of new additions, she said.

“It features three good size bedrooms, office, multiple indoor and outdoor living areas, including a cosy sun-room and private courtyard with fire pit at the rear of the home,” she said.

Sitting on a generous 1643sqm block, and with abundant off street parking, double garage and a tandem carport, it’s a property that can only be found in the country. It also has a ready water supply, with tanks and bore.

Open for inspection on Saturday, July 6 at 11am.

Fact box

Who lives in Venus Bay

The data confirms that buyers are making Venus Bay their first choice as a place to live.

17 per cent of the population is under 20 years of age, 12 per cent are between 20 and 39 years of age, 26 per cent are between 40 and 59 years of age, and 45 per cent 60 years of age or over.

82 per cent of long term residents own their own property.

59 per cent of long term residents are comprised of families.

41 per cent of long term residents are single.