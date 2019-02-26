Posted by brad

Woman inspires businesswomen

Moving presentation: from left, Southern Business Women’s Network president Dana Hughes, guest speaker Emily Carter and Deb Bray of the network’s events group, at the network’s dinner at Inverloch last Thursday evening.



EMILY Carter from the Marninwarntikura Women’s Resource Centre in Fitzroy Crossing, Western Australia, spoke to more than 50 women at the Southern Business Women’s Network dinner at the Inlet Hotel, Inverloch, last Thursday.

She spoke of the challenges faced by families living in the remote Kimberley area, as well as the successes she and others have achieved over the last 10 years.

Such successes include taking the lead in campaigning to ban full-strength ‘takeaway’ alcohol in their community, thus reducing levels of alcohol abuse, domestic violence and improving the health of future generations.

Ms Carter also spoke of the award-winning pre-school centre the community has established.

The audience was moved by the stories of the inequality experienced by aboriginal families and the flow on effects for young people in remote aboriginal communities.

Question time was lively with women seeking to understand the issues.

The event was enriched by the generous donations of door prizes from EV Farrell, author of Willow Bloom and the Dream Keepers, and a voucher from online clothing start-up company Jorgiakate.

“It’s the generosity of members who supply door prizes that adds to the night,” network president Dana Hughes said.

The Southern Business Women’s Network holds an event on the third Thursday of each month and welcomes women, whether they are in business or not.

“It’s the networking and sharing that counts,” Ms Hughes said. For more information see www.sbwn.com.au.