Women’s football on the rise

A WOMEN’S football team will be developed in Bass Coast this season.

The new women’s team will provide the opportunity for local women to play AFL in Bass Coast for the first time ever and provide a pathway for the local youth girls once they turn 19.

The team will be based at Dalyston but will look to have home games around the area in line with the local youth girls’ teams.

Bass Coast’s team will play in the new South East Women’s league against other newly established teams in the outer eastern suburbs and Mornington Peninsula; about an hour’s drive away.

The season will start in mid April and will most likely be 14 games plus finals.

Everyone is welcome to come along to training and have a go. As a new team everyone is learning so there is no pressure; it will be a welcome friendly environment.

One excited member of the women’s team is Wonthaggi’s Mollie Bloch.

Mollie was a top age player in the youth girls’ team and is thrilled to have a pathway that allows her to keep playing football locally.

“As a whole I’ve enjoyed the experience and loved learning new skills. Last summer I was involved with the Gippsland Power intensive training and it really helped me develop my game,” she said.

“There has always been a good vibe but when we started we were all a bit cautious. Our confidence has grown and we grew as a team.”

The youth girls’ side was established in 2015. The first year was a learning curve but the girls went on to win the premiership.

Mollie said a highlight for the team was scoring four goals against Traralgon last year. It proved how far the girls had come when Traralgon had kept them scoreless just one year before.

The progression of girls’ football in the local area is the work of Wonthaggi’s Ella Angarane.

“It was a way to bring opportunities for girls to play a more physical sport locally. At our very first youth girls’ training we had four girls come along. However, we were able to field a side every week and at least 40 girls has played for us in the past two years,” she said.

“We have had a bit of interest in the women’s team on Facebook and 20 girls came along to our training before Christmas. We hope to have 25 to 30 women playing for us this season.”

Ella said this was the right time to launch a women’s side with the national women’s league about to be televised this year.

“Two years ago it was hard for us to get past the stereotypical barrier that football is a man’s sport. The girls have come to find it isn’t dangerous for them and it’s all about having fun. Women’s football has been promoted widely lately and as the demand grows, we think more local clubs will establish junior sides. We’re also looking to have a girls only Auskick in Dalyston,” she said.

“We encourage everyone to come along just to give it a go. The hardest part is taking that first step. There will be one night of compulsory training and an extra night to train with the youth girls. We like to keep up our flexibility to ensure the sport is easily accessible.”

The women’s team is still looking for a coach. Contact Ella Angarane on 0438 722 639 if you are interested in filling the position.