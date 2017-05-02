Women’s football to start in Bass Coast

HISTORY will be made in Bass Coast on Sunday when the Bass Coast Breakers Women’s AFL team plays the first official women’s match in the district.

Come along and support your local team as it kicks off its inaugural season against Gippsland Maroons at 1pm on Sunday, May 7, at Dalyston Recreation Reserve.

Made up of women from all over the area the team is excited to finally get to play its first match for premiership points. With only a handful of the team having ever played before, the team philosophy is about supporting each other and giving AFL a go.

Three of the young leaders Kate Edney, Sophie Bolding and Nicole Randall all played school football but had no local opportunities outside of that to pursuit their love of the game.

The introduction of the team has given young women such as these, as well as older women who have families, the opportunity to play for the first time.

Having put in a solid preseason, Edney, Bolding and Randall are firing and ready to go for the weekend.

“I’m so excited to actually be playing on Sunday. I have wanted to for as long as I can remember but there has been no opportunity until now,” Bolding said.

“Our practice match was really good. We were all a little nervous but it gave us the confidence that we can actually do this. “We have good mix in the team. Some experienced players, some girls moving up out of the Youth Girls and some women trying footy for the first time.

“The team is really supportive and encouraging of each other; we just want to get better both individually and as a team.”

If you can’t make it on the day, keep up to date with live updates of the first game and weekly updates on the Facebook page Bass Coast Breakers Women’s Football Team 2017

The team will be having its official launch at The Wonthaggi Club on May 19 at 7:30pm.

This event will feature guest speaker All-Australian and GWS best and fairest Jess Dal Pos, who will help launch the team and talk about her first season in AFLW.