Wonthaggi children celebrate NAIDOC Week

INDIGENOUS women inspired students at Wonthaggi North Primary School last Wednesday.
The students helped celebrate NAIDOC Week, with a particular focus on the 2018 theme, Because of Her, We Can.
Following the theme, the students saw a number of clips and listened to stories about the amazing contributions Indigenous women have made to the community and the country.
The students started the day with a Welcome to Country, led by San Remo’s Steve Parker. The entire school community – including family and friends – were invited to take part.
Other activities throughout the day included flag making, reading stories from the Dreaming, recreating scenes, watching videos and reflecting on the culture.
These activities were undertaken in groups of varying ages.
Assistant principal Wendy Nichol said this was the first year Wonthaggi North Primary School had focused on celebrating NAIDOC Week.
It was an initiative led by teachers Kylie Strickland and Caroline Buckley.
“We want the students to learn the significance of our Learning Stones, and to understand different cultures,” Ms Nichol said.
“This is something that is important to our school and our students.”

Creative: Wonthaggi North Primary School students Catherine, Lily, Taliah and Matilda created artwork during NAIDOC Week last Wednesday.

