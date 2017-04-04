Wonthaggi courts back in action

THE Wonthaggi netball court redevelopment is complete and ready for the upcoming season.

The seven court project is now a showcase sporting facility and will provide wonderful opportunities to all budding netballers across the shire.

Captured as a key project within the sport and active recreation needs assessment study, the courts were funded through contributions from Bass Coast Shire Council, Sport and Recreation Victoria, Wonthaggi and District Netball Association, and the Wonthaggi Power Football Netball Club.

The colourful plexipave surface will provide all weather and compliant playing areas.

This will allow the courts to host top quality regular season games, tournaments and finals matches.

The redesigned fencing provides an open feel to the facility and will encourage passive use outside of formal training and game time.

This too will improve access and provide opportunities for netball enthusiasts.

“We are excited to now see the wonderful opportunities this major investment in sport presents local netball,” mayor Pamela Rothfield said.

“A big thank you to the Wonthaggi and District Netball Association and the Wonthaggi Power Netball Club for their tireless work in fundraising and volunteering through the delivery of this project, and, the continued support for netball through their competitions and programs. We can’t wait to see the upcoming season begin and these new courts put to great use.”

Power held its first training on the new courts last week, and look forward to playing its first home game against Leongatha on Good Friday.

“We love the new courts. We had a fitness session on the courts last Tuesday, but we had our first run on them on Thursday night,” A Grade coach Pauline Lindsay said.

“We play our first home game against Leongatha, which should be very competitive across all grades. We don’t know what to expect from the round, but we are hopeful. We have had good numbers at training and we’ve worked hard to build up our juniors.

“We have a working bee on this week for some last minute tidying up, and then we come up against Traralgon in round one. We are very excited for the season to start.”