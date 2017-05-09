Tuesday, May 9th, 2017 | Posted by

Wonthaggi netballers reminisce on 80 years

EIGHTY years of netball was celebrated in Wonthaggi on Saturday.
Former players, committee members and life members returned to the courts to celebrate Wonthaggi and District Netball Association’s long history.
Photos and memorabilia decorated the hall, bringing back fantastic memories for all who attended.
The association was founded by Emily Seymour in May, 1937.
Netballers played at courts around the town before the official courts were opened at the recreation reserve in 1965.
The hall was transported to Wonthaggi after it was used in the 1956 Olympics.
The game was called basketball until 1970. It was changed to netball to avoid confusion.
Although the courts had been resurfaced over time, former players and members marvelled over the recently redeveloped courts players use today.
The association now caters for more than 200 juniors on a Saturday, as well as night netball and mixed netball competitions.
“It was a great day. We had many former members come along to enjoy the afternoon, catch up, and watch the juniors play,” association president Vicky Donohue said.
“All memorabilia on the day will be donated to and preserved by the Wonthaggi Historical Society.”
A formal dinner will be held later in the year to celebrate the anniversary.

Current players: from left, Cassie Scimonello, Daniela Moutafis, Alana Goldsmith, Tori Legg and Bryony Grieve played in the wet weather during the Wonthaggi and District Netball Association’s 80th anniversary on Saturday.

