Wonthaggi’s festival a hit

WONTHAGGI was full of people on Saturday evening for the annual Wonthaggi Street Festival.
Wonthaggi was lit up from Jongbloed Lane to Apex Park with carnival rides, food stalls, a pop up cinema, music, entertainers and big board games.
People of all ages from local and beyond enjoyed the wonderful activities and entertainment.

Big game: Renee and Xavier Medley from Wonthaggi played a giant game of Jenga at the Wonthaggi Street Festival on Saturday.

