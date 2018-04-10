Wonthaggi’s festival a hit
WONTHAGGI was full of people on Saturday evening for the annual Wonthaggi Street Festival.
Wonthaggi was lit up from Jongbloed Lane to Apex Park with carnival rides, food stalls, a pop up cinema, music, entertainers and big board games.
People of all ages from local and beyond enjoyed the wonderful activities and entertainment.
