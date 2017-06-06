Tuesday, June 6th, 2017 | Posted by

Wonthaggi’s triple zero hero

BRAVE Daniel Biggar has highlighted the importance of educating children about how to react in emergency situations.

The Wonthaggi boy remained calm after his mum began having chest pains and he called an ambulance, responding well to the operator’s questions.

The 11 year old has since been hailed a triple zero hero.

Daniel was among 51 brave young Victorians to receive awards, selected by triple zero operators.

Minister for Emergency Services and Deputy Premier James Merlino last week attended the Emergency Services Telecommunications Authority (ESTA) awards to congratulate the children, aged between five and 16, for keeping calm under pressure and calling Victoria’s triple zero service to seek assistance.

Mr Merlino said the stories of bravery show the importance of teaching children how to identify and react to emergencies by calling triple zero.

“ESTA’s triple zero operators work under pressure to help Victorians in need, responding to nearly 7000 calls a

day,” he said.

“Victoria’s brave junior triple zero heroes remained remarkably cool, calm and collected and are shining examples of how preparing children for an emergency can save lives.”

Hero rewarded: Wonthaggi’s Daniel Biggar (centre) was rewarded for his bravery in an emergency situation by Victorian Minister for Emergency Services and Deputy Premier James Merlino (left) and guest presenter comedian Dave Hughes at the Emergency Services Telecommunications Authority awards.

