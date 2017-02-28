Woolamai excites racegoers

FOLLOWING its cup day success, Woolamai Race Club enjoyed another large crowd on Saturday.

In ideal racing conditions, six races were held throughout the afternoon.

It was another excellent family day event, with Pockets the Clown making an appearance and a jumping castle available on the day.

An exciting form guide was included with Golden Ire competing in race one. Golden Ire is a competitor for Horse of the Year.

Another favourite, The Flying Doormat, was in race two.

The Dalyston Football Netball Club was among the race goers, having one of the biggest group bookings on the day.

With just one more race meet to go for the season (March 18), the track is in fine condition with good rain keeping it in order.

The club has had some excellent group bookings in the lead up to its final event.

Stony Creek Racing Club has its Cup Day event coming up next, scheduled for March 12.