Tuesday, November 20th, 2018

Woorayl’s monster fundraiser fete

LEONGATHA’S Woorayl Lodge opens its doors to the local community and welcomes all to attend its annual fete at the lodge, next Saturday, November 24, from 9am to 1pm.
Cakes, produce, plants, crafts, a white elephant stall and books are all on offer.
Scrumptious delights include Dutch favourites Olie Bollen donuts, together with a Devonshire tea, sausage sizzle and raffles. Tickets are currently selling like hot cakes outside Michael’s IGA supermarket for their hampers and raffles.
The lodge operates on tight running costs and events like these greatly assist its 40 residents
“Our priority wish list comprises a small bus for our residents. Taking residents for outings at particular times of day can reduce the effects of ‘sun downing’ or ‘exit seeking,’ generally arising due to those residents with Alzheimer’s.
“Their need for differing environments can induce stress and anxiety, leaving them with desires to leave,” lodge general manager Shane Jenkins said.
“We would also love to construct an additional outdoor area for our residents similar to our current courtyard, which was introduced about five years ago.
“Our auxiliary does a great job, raising about $10,000 from last year’s fete, totalling $20,000 for the year. We all have a desire here at the lodge to enhance the general surroundings and to improve the livelihood of our residents. We were proud to see the introduction of on-site hairdressing facilities last May and the completion of our new dining area last August.”
Woorayl Lodge was recently accredited with a perfect score of 44 out of a possible 44 points toward mandatory Australian quality standards, monitored by the government’s Australian Aged Care Quality Agency.
Woorayl’s monster annual fete and garage sale runs from 9am to 1pm, November 24 at the lodge, 71-73 McCartin Street, Leongatha. For all donation inquiries, please contact president of the auxiliary Kaye Warren on 5662 2053.

Ching, ching: general manager at Woorayl Lodge Leongatha, Shane Jenkins, with president of the auxiliary Kaye Warren, presenting a $30,000 cheque for raised funds this year, up $10,000 compared to last year thanks to generous community support.

