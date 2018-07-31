Wooreen community pays respects

THE Wooreen community commemorated 100 years since local soldiers served Australia in World War One on Sunday morning.

Initially, the service was to be held at Wooreen’s Avenue of Honour but was moved to the Hallston Hall due to the weather.

Organising committee member Nicole Pouw said she was thrilled with the turnout on the day.

As well as the community paying its respects, the event was attended by Gippsland South MLA Danny O’Brien, South Gippsland Shire Council’s Cr Maxine Kiel, Commander Matthew Ferguson, Major General (retired) David McLaughlin and the First Inverloch Scouts and Cubs.

“We had two scouts speak and they did a beautiful job. Major General David McLachlan did The Ode and we had trumpeter Natalie Stewart here from the South Gippsland Brass Band,” Ms Pouw said.

“We are absolutely delighted with the turnout.”

Cr Kiel recited a poem and Commander Ferguson honoured three local soldiers in his speech.

Driver Ernest Leslie Muhleisen was nearly 22 when he enlisted and served in the Second Light Horse Brigade.

He served on the Gallipoli Peninsula between May 12 and October 5, 1915. He was discharged in 1919, and was awarded the 1914/ Star, the British War Medal and the Victory Medal.

Louis Arthur Anderson was a local clergyman and enlisted at the age of 26.

He served with the Sixth Field Ambulance in France, Egypt and England.

The Field Ambulance company was responsible for ‘second line’ casualty evacuations from ‘first line’ regimental aid posts in each battalion.

Richard Edwin Denham was nearly 29 years old when he joined the army, and was diagnosed with diptheria in December, 1916.

However, he was well recognised for his courage. He acted as a stretcher bearer and carried the wounded through extreme shell fire across a difficult country.

For his efforts, Private Denham was awarded the Military Medal.

Commander Ferguson said although he selected three veterans for his speech, it did not detract from the sacrifice of other local soldiers who fought in World War One and subsequent battles, and thanked them for their service.

Niece of Driver Muhleisen and Wooreen resident, Jill Forrester, was present at the service.