Tuesday, September 11th, 2018

Workmen’s Club recognised for charity efforts

WONTHAGGI Workmen’s Club has been recognised as one of the top fundraisers for the Royal Children’s Hospital Good Friday Appeal this year after raising $42,000.
The amount ranked the club third in the list of the most money donated by any hotel or club in Australia.
Club president Kevin Williams said, “Being recognised for our efforts is nice but we don’t do it for the recognition. We do it because it’s right. This is the twentieth year that we have raised money for the Royal Children’s Hospital and the last few years we have gotten around $40,000 each time.”
The club supports the appeal through raffles, auctions and events.
The club has been a prolific donator to the appeal, placing in the top 10 of hotels and club based donations most years for nearly two decades.
Terry Bird, committee member at the Workmen’s Club, said, “We are a community based club and it’s part of our charter to give back to others.
“As well as the Royal Children’s Hospital, we do other projects including donating to our local hospital.”
Jac Fletcher, fundraising coordinator for the Good Friday Appeal, said the work done by the club over the last 20 years has been astounding.
“It’s a small group but a great establishment,” she said.
Ms Fletcher said the money raised goes towards research endeavours, new equipment and care for family members of hospitalised children.
“Ninety cents of every dollar raised from the Good Friday Appeal goes directly to the hospital itself which is world class standard,” Ms Fletcher said.
“So the work the Wonthaggi Workmen’s Club does really does make a difference.”

Deservedly recognised: from left, Wonthaggi Workmen’s Club staff member Trish Brushneen, fundraising coordinator for the Royal Children’s Hospital Jac Fletcher, Workmen’s Club staff member Patricia Hayward, club president Kevin Williams, member Terry Bird, and the Royal Children’s Hospitals Liz Jones celebrate the fundraising efforts of the club.

