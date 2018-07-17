Works underway for new youth hub

IT may not look like much now, but the old Wonthaggi CFA building will soon be transformed into a vibrant youth hub.

Project manager Michael Feehan said it is anticipated the youth hub will be up and running by the end of September.

Young people aged 12 to 25 will be able to access the hub.

There is still work to be done in the lead up to the grand opening.

The centre will be fitted out with kitchen and office space, as well as a disabled toilet and ramps for accessibility.

There is also a lot of painting to be done. Once initial paint works are complete, the experts will be called in to create a mural project.

Local artists Patrice Mahoney, Safina Stewart and Darren Marx will undertake the mural projects alongside a number of talented young artists.

Some of these young artists were involved with the Wonthaggi streetscape project, and helped to paint the murals featured in a number of local laneways.

The youth hub is sharing the space at the old CFA building – located in Watt Street –with the Wonthaggi Boxing Club.

Already up and running, the boxing club is well supported by locals and has had local builders in to transform the space and increase functionality.

Once the youth hub is operational, it will offer specific programs for different age groups. The hub will be supported by a number of agencies including Anglicare, Salvocare, Yooralla and Maxima.

Young people will be able to receive help in making education and employment decisions, and have access to health and wellbeing information.

There will be a space for homework, and it will be a hang out space.

Anglicare youth worker Emily Jolly said it would be great to run movie nights at the hub.

“This is a community led project. The young people of Wonthaggi have been saying for a while they need somewhere to hang out,” she said.

“It’s great to see this happening. It’s a great central space, and the need is definitely there.”

However, Mr Feehan said the hours the youth hub will be open will depend on staffing.

“Bass Coast Shire Council has supported us greatly, and provided funding to keep this project going,” he said.

“We will need to look at options to see how often we can have staff here. Ideally, we will be open before school so we can run things like breakfast clubs.”

Mr Feehan said the location of the new hub is ideal – given its proximity to the current Wonthaggi Secondary College and the developing education precinct – and there has already been a lot of support given by community groups.