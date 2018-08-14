WSC assigns leadership team

WONTHAGGI Secondary College established its leadership team this term.

For the past 18 months, campus and college principal positions have been temporarily filled.

Darren Parker was recently confirmed as college principal, with Marg O’Donnell now the campus principal at McBride.

“Marg O’Donnell has been the acting campus principal for the past 18 months and will now continue the role officially,” Mr Parker said.

“(Ms O’Donnell) has a wealth experience, particularly in the areas of student welfare.”

Wonthaggi Secondary College has also developed two new assistant principal roles.

Leith Cummins is filling the post of assistant campus principal at Dudley.

Ms Cummins has joined the Wonthaggi Secondary College leadership team from Leongatha Secondary College.

At McBride, Phil Hughes will be the assistant campus principal.

“This role means the assistant principals will be in charge of the curriculum. (Ms Cummins) has extensive experience in this from her time at Leongatha Secondary College. She has great knowledge in areas such as student management, support, and teaching and learning development,” Mr Parker said.

“(Mr Hughes) is in a similar role, and has long served Wonthaggi Secondary College on different levels. He has extensive experience in campus management, as he has been a year level coordinator for several years.”

Ross Bramley will continue his role as campus principal at Dudley.

Mr Parker said the settlement of the leadership has come in perfect timing.

“We have our new school on the way and our numbers continue to grow. We are currently sitting at around 1350 students,” he said.

“It is an exciting time for the college and we are looking forward to working together.”

Business manager Steve Plumb, finance manager Ange Williams and HR manager Nancy Crishmanich round out the Wonthaggi Secondary College leadership team.