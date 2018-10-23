Posted by brad

Yancowinna hosts successful sale

SUNNY conditions brought out a big crowd to the complete female dispersal sale at Yancowinna Angus, Inverloch on Monday, October 22.

Owner Dennis Ginn proudly looked on as 250 females with spring calves at foot, 100 yearling heifers and 40 working aged bulls went under the hammer.

It’s the end of an era as Mr Ginn aims to step back a little from breeding high quality Angus cattle after a lifetime of achievement on his spectacular property.

Mr Ginn was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease 12 years ago but that doesn’t seem to stop Dennis still contributing to farm life. But wanting to spend more time with his family has also been a driving force behind his move to take on a little less.

Putting on a magnificent “spread” at the auction which included beautiful scotch fillet rolls straight out of the oven, the crowd gathered to bid eagerly on all lots up for grabs.

Mr Ginn was delighted with both the sale and the open for inspection on the Sunday which saw more than 70 visitors call in and inspect ahead of Monday’s sale.

Full details on the sale in next week’s Star.