Yarding reflects seasonal impacts

There were approximately 1060 export and 180 young cattle penned representing a decrease of 480 head week on week.

The usual buying group was present and competing in a dearer market.

Quality showed seasonal effects with fewer prime cattle and cows making up half of the sale.

A better quality selection of vealers sold 15c/kg dearer. A small number of yearling trade steers sold 20c/kg dearer for better quality. Yearling heifers to the trade gained 10c to 20c/kg.

Grown steers and bullocks recovered all and more of last week’s losses improving 10c to 15c/kg for a more limited offering. Heavy weight Friesian manufacturing steers improved 7c/kg while the crossbred portion held firm.

The cow sale was a little more erratic with averages from firm to 8c/kg dearer. Heavy bulls sold firm.

Vealers suited to butchers sold from 290c to 330c with secondary lots from 262c to 295c/kg. Yearling trade steers made between 276c and 311c/kg. Yearling heifers to the trade sold between 262c and 295c/kg.

Grown steers made from 288c to 307c/kg. Bullocks sold from 285c to 325c/kg. Heavy Friesian manufacturing steers made between 192c and 238c with the crossbred portion between 242c and 295c/kg.

Most light and medium weight cows sold between 130c and 195c/kg. Heavy weight cows made from 175c to 225c/kg. Better shaped heavy bulls sold from 210c to 239c/kg.

The next sale draw – June 27: 1. Elders, 2. Landmark, 3. Alex Scott & Staff, 4. Phelan & Henderson & Co, 5. Rodwells, 6. SEJ.

Prime Sale – Wednesday, June 20