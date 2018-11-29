Posted by brad

Year 12s celebrate with class

LEONGATHA Secondary College Year 12 students celebrated a night to remember last Friday at the annual Year 12 Formal at Leongatha Memorial Hall.

It was a night of celebration to mark the end of secondary school for students.

Memorial Hall was decorated for a night of class and indulgence by Shelley Williams.

Parents/guardians, students and teachers enjoyed a three course sumptuous dinner catered by Brent Sinclair.

Official photographer on the night was Shelley Price and music was enjoyed by the talented Marty Box.

School leaders Grace Thorson, Chloe Hogg, Jye Davey and Mitchell Buckland gave their last addresses.

The school thanked Linda Hamilton for her hard work in organising a special evening, and also thanked parents and family members for attending.