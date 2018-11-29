Thursday, November 29th, 2018 | Posted by

Year 12s celebrate with class

LEONGATHA Secondary College Year 12 students celebrated a night to remember last Friday at the annual Year 12 Formal at Leongatha Memorial Hall.

It was a night of celebration to mark the end of secondary school for students.

Memorial Hall was decorated for a night of class and indulgence by Shelley Williams.

Parents/guardians, students and teachers enjoyed a three course sumptuous dinner catered by Brent Sinclair.

Official photographer on the night was Shelley Price and music was enjoyed by the talented Marty Box.

School leaders Grace Thorson, Chloe Hogg, Jye Davey and Mitchell Buckland gave their last addresses.

The school thanked Linda Hamilton for her hard work in organising a special evening, and also thanked parents and family members for attending.

 

Dressed for occasion: from left, Leongatha Secondary College Year 12 students Brooke Cross, Natasha Turton, Chloe Hogg, Grace Thorson, Hannah Potter, Kaitlyn Casbolt and Ashlie Giliam enjoy the atmosphere at the Year 12 formal on Friday evening.

Time of their lives: from left, Leongatha Secondary College Year 12 students Jesseme Arnason and Abbey Ennoss celebrate their school formal with past student Jake Newton on Friday evening.

Fun together: from left, Leongatha Secondary College Year 12 students Angus Wright, and Rohan Baudinette shared their Year 12 formal fun with past student Connor Pollard.

Short URL: http://thestar.com.au/?p=26771

Posted by on Nov 29 2018. Filed under Community. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Share It

Archives

Recently Commented

  • brad: Hi Robbie. Would you like your comments to run as a letter to the editor too? If so, we just need your full...
  • robbiemc: The local council should not be wasting ratepayers money to build a rail trail. And more to the point there...
  • tomcummings: The harm caused in our communities by poker machines is well known and well understood, yet the...
  • gigamax1: Ok , so now Wonthaggi SLSC is going to want the same funding. These clubs are within 1 kilometre of each...
  • 01jk: Just wondering what sort of chicken do little warriors eat? Straight from their own coop? Or those which...

Recently Added