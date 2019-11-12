Tuesday, November 12th, 2019 | Posted by

Young and old remember

TIME OF REFLECTION: -Leongatha Secondary College Year 10 students Eden Free (left) and Jack Allen (right) with Leongatha RSL president Kenneth Wanklyn honoured our fallen soldiers on Monday, November 11, during Leongatha’s Remembrance Day ceremony.

IT may be 101 years since the end of World War One, but our fallen soldiers continue to march on in our memories.

This was the message students from across five local schools delivered at Leongatha’s Remembrance Day service on Monday at the Avenue of Honour, Leongatha Recreation Reserve.

Schools that participated included Leongatha Secondary College, Chairo Christian School, Leongatha Primary School, Mary MacKillop College and South Gippsland Specialist School.

“Listening to the students, it gives me a great deal of warmth and comfort knowing our country is in great stead, and that our history will be remembered,” Leongatha RSL president Kenneth Wanklyn said.

“We are delighted to have five local schools involved in the service, and in assisting to maintain the memory.”

Student representatives from each school took turns reciting poems and laying wreaths.

Mr Wanklyn said it was “heart-warming” to see how many locals attend the service and was grateful the sun also made an appearance.

