Posted by brad

Young builders shine

Build ’em up: from left, award winners at the Master Builders’ Gippsland Section ceremony at Traralgon last Thursday were apprentice of the year Ben Austin of Mirboo North, employer nominated apprentice of the year Jackson Harry of Waratah Bay, certificate of merit (best over entire apprenticeship) Jarrod Appleyard and certificate of merit (best in year apprentice) Darcy Goad of Korumburra. They are with officials.

MIRBOO North carpenter Ben Austin won the Master Builders’ Gippsland Section Training Provider Apprentice of the Year Award at the Premier Function Centre, Traralgon last Thursday.

Ben was among three apprentices from Gippsland to be awarded for their dedication, skill and hard work.

The other two winners were carpenter Jackson Harry from Waratah Bay (Employer‐nominated award) and Chairman’s Award winner Corey Jack Scott, a carpenter from Traralgon.

Master Builders’ careers manager Ingrid Mountford said this year’s nominees demonstrate laudable commitment, maturity and professional focus on their careers, and said the event drew nearly 150 attendees.

“These awards are hard‐earned over a long period of time, so the apprentices are rightly excited about the recognition they’re receiving, and what it says about the direction of their careers,” she said.

Master Builders chief executive officer Rebecca Casson said skilful apprentices were essential to Victoria’s

building industry.

“Apprentices are the future of our industry, and central to the vitality and livability of each corner of our state,” she said.

Ms Casson said the building and construction sector was the largest full‐time employer in the Victorian economy, making this an ideal time to launch a career.

“Opportunities and rewards are plentiful, and there has never been a better time to pursue them,” she said. Regional winners are selected after an interview with a panel of three judges. Winners are invited to the State Apprentice of the Year Awards on May 9 in Melbourne where the overall winners will be announced