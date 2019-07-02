Young farmers rise to future challenges



PLANNING AHEAD: Loch dairy farmers Jason and Kate Kirk with Victorian Agriculture Minister Jaclyn Symes.

A PROGRAM to help young farmers access study and training was launched by the State Governmetn at Loch last week.

The Upskill and Invest Young Farmers Scholarships are now open to young farmers.

Minister for Agriculture Jaclyn Symes opened the 2019 program during a visit to former scholarship recipient Kate Kirk’s dairy farm at Loch and encouraged young famers to apply.

A passionate advocate of animal welfare, Ms Kirk used her scholarship to do an advanced hoof care course and shared her learnings with her employees and other farmers.

She used the financial support to purchase a cattle crush, providing a safe environment to practice hoof husbandry.

Up to $10,000 is available per scholarship – with each recipient eligible for up to $5000 to support their training and study in areas such as business and risk management, genetics and pasture management development.

Once recipients complete their studies, they will receive further support of up to $5000 to put their new skills into practice through professional development, business planning or to invest on-farm in equipment.

“Young farmers today need a broad range of skills to keep up with a changing industry and Labor’s Young Farmers Scholarship program will make sure they’re supported to keep learning and growing,” Ms Symes said.

The Young Farmers Scholarship program has successfully supported 50 young farmers to develop their skills across a range of agriculture sectors since 2015.

To ensure young people continue to develop the skills they need to build successful careers in agriculture, the government is investing $500,000 in the scholarship program over the next four years.

The government works to support Victoria’s next generation of food and fibre leaders through a range of programs including the Young Farmer Business Bootcamps, Young Farmers Business Network and the Young Farmers Advisory Council.

Applications for this year’s round of scholarships are open to farmers aged 35 or under who have been working in farm businesses at least three days a week for the past three months, with at least two years total experience on-farm.

To find out more about the program and to apply for a scholarship, visit http://agriculture.vic.gov.au.