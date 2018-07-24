Young footy stars awarded

INVERLOCH’S future AFL stars were congratulated at the Auskick presentation on Friday night.

The event was held at the Inverloch Community Hub.

It was an excellent season, with the program certainly growing this year.

Coordinator Steve “Big K” Stainsby said the program was an absolute success, with a greater focus on the Inverloch-Kongwak club being a community.

“As well as the Auskick program, we had a come and try day and a coaching day, which was greatly supported by Inverloch’s Seniors, Reserves and juniors. We also played a halftime match during the game between Inverloch-Kongwak and Phillip Island,” he said.

“We had great feedback from that halftime match, and we’ve been asked to do more next year. We also had a run at Etihad Stadium earlier this year, and on July 29 we will be playing a half time game at the women’s football showcase in Dalyston.”

Big K said there was also a focus on working with smaller groups, so children spent less time waiting in a line during the program.

As a result, a crew of 29 was required, and Big K thanked them for their support.

He also thanked the parents and carers who volunteered to help out on Auskick nights.

Each participant in the Auskick program received a medal at the presentation night.

They also heard from guest speakers, Inverloch-Kongwak U18s coach Shane Bertacco and Bass Coast Breakers player Gabby Bloch.