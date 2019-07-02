Posted by brad

Young Frankenstein is a family affair

Billy Soumilas, Kathy Pegler and Alex Swan against an iconic Lyric set, ready for Young Frankenstein which kicks off on July 5. Photo: Mark Drury.

LYRIC Theatre’s production of the hit comedy musical Young Frankenstein has a cast of talented young people.

However did you know there are at least nine local families either performing or assisting behind stage?

Meet Nick, Kylie, Emily and Brittany Carlson.

Nick is a policeman from Phillip Island who is performing on stage with daughter Emily in the ensemble.

Last year was Nick’s first stage performance in Lyric’s production of Annie, where he sang and danced in the ensemble with daughter Brittany.

This year is Emily’s turn and Nick has been working hard to perfect his tap dancing skills for the hit number of the show Putting on the Ritz.

His wife Kylie and Brittany have put hours into finding props for the show, including the challenge of finding a ‘brain’ for the laboratory scene.

These special people are a great asset to the Lyric family.

As are the Crimp girls of Leongatha. Mum Leanne Crimp and daughters Autumn and Nevada are all on stage as part of the ensemble.

Having performed last year in Annie with her youngest daughter Tennessee, Leanne returns to the stage this year with her two eldest daughters to tap, sing and entertain.

Leanne is nothing short of inspiring having recently fought off stage four cancer; she’s a truly determined and beautiful lady.

Another determined and amazing family are the Swan children – Alex and Tara who lost their beautiful mum, Jenny, to cancer recently.

Despite this, Alex, who plays ‘Ziggy’ in the show, and Tara are forging on and making their mum proud.

Jenny Swan assisted with props in last year’s show and is greatly missed by the Lyric family.

Other families include teacher Ben Soumilas and his son Billy.

Ben plays the role of Inspector Kemp in the show and his son Billy is a telegraph boy and both are in the ensemble.

This is their first time on stage and they will amaze audience’s with their fantastic performances.

But Ben is not the only teacher involved with this magnificent musical.

Ben and Jessica Stein, both teachers at local schools, are doing a brilliant job as musical directors, not an easy task given the complex musical score in this show.

They are a wonderful addition to Lyric Theatre. Ben Soumilas and Jessica teach at Leongatha Primary School.

Not to be forgotten are the Burgess family – Michelle, Amy and mum (grandmum) Bev Hall who is working hard behind stage in the costume department, the Stoop family (Bec, Chole and Kasey), Jeremy and Julie Curtis, and Brad and Bron Beach.

Brad has the role of the hermit, who is blind but ever so funny, and Bron is the hard working production manager for the show.

Why not book your tickets and come along to see this family of crazy people strutting their stuff on stage in Lyric Theatre’s best ever show?

Or join the happy Lyric family on stage by becoming a member.

Remember, the family that performs together stays together!

Young Frankensein will open on Friday, July 5 at 8pm.

Further shows will be held on Saturday, July 6 at 2pm and 8pm; Sunday, July 7 at 2pm; Thursday, July 11 at 8pm; Friday, July 12 at 8pm; Saturday, July 13 at 2pm and 8pm; Sunday, July 14 at 2pm; Thursday, July 18 at 8pm; Friday, July 19 at 8pm; and Saturday, July 20 at 2pm and 8pm.

Tickets are available at www.lyrictheatre.net.au or by phoning 0490 525 482.

The box office is now open at Sweet Life and Cakes, 1 Bair Street, Leongatha from 11am to 3pm, Monday to Friday, and 10am to 12pm Saturday.