Young Frankenstein to deliver the laughs

LEAD ROLE: Adrian Darakai is looking forward to opening night of Young Frankenstein in Leongatha.

LEONGATHA Lyric Theatre’s latest production Young Frankenstein stars Adrian Darakai who has danced his way from his brilliant portrayal of the charming Bert in Lyric’s Mary Poppins to the lead role as Dr. Frederick Frankenstein.

Dancing may well be his passion having studied at Melbourne’s Dance Factory and Spectrum and working as a professional dancer in the city but he is a pretty handy singer too.

Adrian tried to tell The Star last Wednesday, “He wasn’t born to sing” but after releasing his self composed song on YouTube recently, One way in Warragul that attracted some 17,000 hits in the first week Adrian may just have been a tad humble.

He did live locally for a time when his father Jim Forbes was mayor of the South Gippsland Shire around 2000 but he now resides in Warragul and felt passionate enough about the unpopular one way road system proposed for the town that he wanted to sing about it.

Adrian said it has been played on ABC Gippsland radio, Hit FM and the song has been featured on a Win TV segment.

He has plans to write more songs in future and it is a career he would like to pursue but in the meantime he is flat out rehearsing for Young Frankenstein.

No stranger to theatre Adrian started out in school productions in his primary school years and at age 13 joined the chorus in Wonthaggi’s Kids on Broadway and by 15 he was in Me and My Girl and he said from that point on he was hooked on musical theatre.

At age 16 in 2004 he played the lead role in Two weeks with the Queen and was in Lyric’s Hairspray and last year played Hugo in Foster theatre company FAMDA’s Vicar of Dibley.

Adrian said he is thrilled to be back with Lyric and is really enjoying the laughter and fun the cast has at every rehearsal.

“We definitely work hard with director Daniel Lawrie and he is so open to new ideas and takes our suggestions on board.

“But it is such a hilarious show that I look forward to every rehearsal. The production is moving along really well but we do still have a lot of hard work ahead.

“Leongatha Lyric Theatre company, it is just the friendliest company and it is a very positive social experience.

“The cast has really gelled and we are one big family and while I can’t wait till opening night at the same time I don’t want it to come as it all ends so quickly and I am having the best time.”

Young Frankenstein will be staged at Mesley Hall in Leongatha and opens Friday, July 5 at 8pm and runs through to Saturday, July 20.

This electrifying adaptation of Mel Brooks’ monstrously funny film will is guaranteed to leave you in stitches.