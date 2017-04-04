Young Parrots pumped for new season

THE Leongatha Junior Football Club kicked off its first training session last Thursday.

With the first match set for April 23, the young Parrots were keen to get out and work on their skills.

The Parrots will once again field two U14 sides, two U12 sides and one U10 side.

U14 Green will be coached by Kyle Materia, with Gene Vanderzalm coaching Leongatha Gold.

In the U12s, Mick Hanily will coach Green and Tim Bolge will coach Gold. Jareth Hume will take on the U10s.

Registrations are still open, and new players are most welcome.

President Mick Hanily said the club is focused on developing its players and ensuring everyone has fun along the way.

“We don’t pick teams based on skills. Our teams are even and we make sure families stay together,” he said.

“We are not predominately about winning. We want to focus on developing our juniors and giving everyone a fair go. We had even teams last season and everyone did exceptionally well. All teams made finals, with three out of five teams competing in the preliminary final, and one team going all the way to the grand final.”

The U14s train at the Leongatha Recreation Reserve at 4.30pm on Thursdays.

The U12s and U10s train at the Velodrome at 4.30pm on Wednesdays. All games are played on Sundays.

For more details about registration, contact Mick Hanily on 0417 311 756 or secretary Alister Fixter on 0458 625 362.