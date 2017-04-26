Young primary school leaders excel

PRIMARY school students from across the region united last Tuesday, April 18 for a leadership program in Korumburra.

The day was run by GRIP leadership, an independent organisation that exists to train and develop leaders with a special focus on school students and the educational sector.

The program has been running in Korumburra for five years.

“It ran really well, it was a great opportunity for smaller rural schools to network whilst developing leadership skills at the same time,” structured workplace learning coordinator and event organiser Karena Kerr said.

Students from 18 schools from across the region came together to not only learn new leadership skills but to network with other small rural schools nearby.

The program concentrated specifically on training students for their role as school leaders.

“I learnt that you don’t have to be good at everything, even as a leader you can still ask for help,” Welshpool Primary School student Alyssa said.