Young swimmers aim for Country Championships

MORE than 100 swimming clubs competed in this year’s Victorian Age Championships at MSAC including a number of teams from other states, New Zealand, Japan and South Africa.

The South Gippsland Bass Swimming Club had 16 swimmers compete across the six day competition.

The swimmers were up amongst some of the fastest swimmers across Australia and internationally.

Five individual swimmers from the club made finals which included two gold, one silver and one bronze medal.

Bass Swimming Club finished 23rd in Victoria and fourth out of the Country Victoria teams, which is an outstanding result.

The club now sets it sights to the Country Victorian Championships in Sale at the end of January as it aims for a top five finish for the first time in the club’s history.

The state team consisted Mallory Bradley, Locke DeGaris, Ebony Donohue Nathan Foote, Riley Harris, Will Little, Kai Lumsden, Luke Malherbe, Sophie McKenzie, Jarrod, Muir, Lily Robinson, Hannah Simmons, Mayson Vanderkolk, Nicolette Wright and Eric Zubcic.

The finals were: Nathan Foote, gold medal in 100m backstroke and gold in 200m backstroke; Lily Robinson, silver in 200m breaststroke and bronze in 100m breaststroke; Luke Muir, fourth in 100m backstroke and fourth in 200m backstroke; Locke DeGaris, fifth in 100m backstroke, sixth in 200m backstroke and seventh in 50m freestyle; Mayson Vanderkolk, sixth in 200m breaststroke.

Finalists

A special mention goes to Sophie McKenzie for finishing 11th (first emergency) in her first state final.