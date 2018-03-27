Young women feel the power

AN event organised by Leongatha Secondary College Year 11 student Lizzie Harms brought hundreds of young women together last Tuesday, March 20.

The event, aimed at empowering young women, saw students from local secondary schools and a group from Yooralla come together to hear from guest speaker Clementine Ford.

Ms Ford is a bestselling author and feminist commentator.

Lizzie said she organised the event at Leongatha Memorial Hall after completing a school project and after deciding she wanted Ms Ford to be the speaker, it was just a matter of bringing it all together.

“It was really good. I was nervous, because the issue is quite controversial, but everyone’s response has been really positive,” she said.

“Clementine was really engaging and different to speakers we had seen in the past.”

Lizzie said Ms Ford spoke largely about gender inequality as a whole and the issues that affect young women.

The event was sponsored by the State Government, Bass Coast and South Gippsland shire councils, South Gippsland Business Women’s Network, the South Gippsland and Bass Coast Local Learning and Employment Network and the South Gippsland Primary Care Project.